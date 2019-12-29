Rajesh Khanna's 79th Birth Anniversary: Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS the veteran actor's last words

After the death of Rajesh Khanna, his friend and co-star Amitabh Bachchan expressed his grief through his blog and social media.

Today is the 79th birth anniversary of superstar Rajesh Khanna. He is referred to as the "First Superstar" of Indian cinema. He starred in 15 consecutive solo hit films from 1969 to 1971, a record unbroken as of 2019. Rajesh Khanna made his debut in 1966 with Aakhri Khat which was also India's first official Oscar Entry in 1967. He received the Filmfare Best Actor Award three times and the BFJA Awards for Best Actor (Hindi) four times. In 1991, he was awarded the Filmfare Special Award for completing 26 years in the Hindi cinema and in 2005, he was honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award on the 50th Anniversary of the Filmfare Awards.

The veteran actor bid adieu to the world on 18 July 2012 due to prolonged illness. Social media was flooded with posts on this disheartening news. After the death of Rajesh Khanna, his friend and co-star Amitabh Bachchan expressed his grief through his blog and social media. Big B tweeted: "At his home earlier today, someone close came up and told me, his last words were 'time up ho gaya - pack up!!'" He also tweeted, "The word 'superstar' was invented for him, and for me it shall ever remain his, and no others." "I stand mute in front of his still body, with nothing crossing my mind ... just disbelief, and a reverence to his departed soul."

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's tweet:

T 3216 - When you get a freak off day from a schedule that works you non stop 'eternally' .. you never know what to do .. so I did NOTHING ! .. and reminisced old times !! pic.twitter.com/5tR2mebWi8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 5, 2019

The two have worked in Anand, Namak Haraam, Guddi and much more. Presently, Rajesh Khanna is no more with us and on the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan was recently awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award as he completed 50 years in cinema.

