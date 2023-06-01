Rajesh Khattar reveals stepson Shahid Kapoor hasn’t met his son Yuvaan: ‘They will find their equation…’

Rajesh Khattar and his wife Vandana Sajnani welcomed their baby boy Yuvaan in 2019, after 11 years of marriage. Their son Yuvaan is now almost 4 years old. Rajesh Khattar is also Ishaan Khatter’s father and Shahid Kapoor’s stepfather. Now, in a recent interview, Rajesh Khattar talked about his son Yuvaan’s equation with Ishaan Khatter. He also revealed that Shahid Kapoor and his kids Misha and Zain haven’t met Yuvaan yet.

Rajesh Khattar says Shahid Kapoor and his kids haven’t met Yuvaan

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Rajesh Khattar said that his sons Ishaan and Yuvaan share a nice bond with each other, and that Ishaan came to the hospital the day after Yuvaan was born. Rajesh shared Yuvaan calls Ishaan ‘bhai’, and speaking about their bond, he said, “It’s nice. There’s a big age difference, he’s like a child to Ishaan. He calls him ‘chhote’. And Ishaan is so busy, he’s been away for more than a month, and he isn’t going to be back for another month, so they don’t get to meet too often.” When asked if Shahid Kapoor has met Yuvaan, Rajesh Khattar said, “Shahid Yuvaan se nahi mila hai (Shahid hasn’t met Yuvaan).” He added that Shahid’s kids Misha and Zain haven’t met Yuvaan either.

When asked if he would like for them to meet Yuvaan, Rajesh Kahttar said, “If it happens, yes, of course. See, the thing is, this aspect of it, the kids will have to work it out. You can’t complicate it for them. They will have to work out their lives from here on. We should try and simplify it as much as possible for them… They will find their equation, if they have to. Or if they want to.”

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor is Neliima Azeem's son from her marriage with Pankaj Kapur. Rajesh and Neliima got married in 1990. They are doting parents to Ishaan Khatter. Neliima and Rajesh parted ways in 2001. Rajesh Khattar married Vandana Sajnani in 2008, and they welcomed Yuvaan in 2019.

