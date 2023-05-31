Rajesh Khattar was scared when Shahid Kapoor fell in love in school: 'I thought he was going to marry her...'

Veteran actor Rajesh Khattar was earlier married to Neliima Azeem. Ishaan Khatter is their son. Much before Ishaan was born, Rajesh and Neliima raised Shahid Kapoor together. In a new interview, Rajesh revealed that he spent 11 years of his life with his stepson Shahid. He shared that they were 'absolutely like a normal family'. He also said that he was like a 'father figure' to Shahid for 11 years.

Rajesh Khattar spills beans on his relationship with Shahid Kapoor

Shahid and Ishaan might be half brothers but the duo shares an unbreakable bond. They are often seen spending time together. In fact, Ishaan, who made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak, keeps taking career advice from Shahid. Recently, Rajesh spoke to Siddharth Kannan and recalled an interesting anecdote from Shahid's childhood. He revealed that Shahid liked a girl in school and he was scared that the actor might end up marrying her.

Rajesh shared, "There was a girl in his school that he liked. He got her photo and placed it at home. I was boiling after that, I was so scared. I did not know how to deal with it. I thought he was going to marry her or something. His mother calmed me down and said no, it doesn’t work like that. If there’s a photo, let it be, it won’t matter later. I had a different thought altogether. I used to think he’s such a handsome boy, who is she?"

He also shared another priceless memory of Shahid. The veteran actor revealed that Shahid wanted to join dance classes at Shiamak Davar. But it was fulfilled on one condition that he had to score at least 80 per cent marks. Rajesh revealed, "Everyone knows now that Shahid wasn’t a brilliant student. His marks were average. We made one pact. He wanted to join Shiamak. So, I said, ‘Listen, if you get the percentage, 80 or so, then you do whatever you want. If not, then you have to listen to us and do what we say.’ This was our pact. That was the first time he scored more than 80." In his interview, Rajesh also said that whenever he meets Shahid, the actor is always 'respectful' and they talk about the times they spent together.

On the work front, Shahid will be soon seen in Bloody Daddy. It is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.