Rajit Kapoor remembers Surekha Sikri; Says ‘A performer like her needs to be given a salute’

Remembering Surekha Sikri, actor Rajit Kapoor called her ‘a performer’. They both worked on multiple projects including Mammo.

The sudden demise of the veteran actress Surekha Sikri has passed a wave of grief among her fans and film industry. Actor Rajit Kapoor remembered the late actress and said that she was one of the most fantastic actors that country had. Rajit also recalled that she was never given a 'great part since she wasn’t beautiful in the conventional sense' which made her upset a lot, though she later 'stopped caring about it'.

To note, Rajit and Surekha worked together in Mammo. She played the maternal grandmother to the actor’s character. In an interview with Spotboye, Rajit said, “Unfortunately, not many people knew what a firehouse she was, that her theatre colleagues knew. I also know that good looks come in the way so often with her. She was never given a great part since she wasn’t beautiful in the conventional sense and that used to upset her a lot in the middle. But soon she stopped caring about it. A performer like her needs to be given a salute.”

Rajit added that Surekha could do any role and the smallest part given to her would shine since she was a performer. “From the small role in Saradari Begum to playing my nani in Mammo, I just saw the ease and effortlessness with which she performed and still made it starry,” he asserted.

The award-winning actress passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 75. Surekha was reportedly admitted to the hospital due to atrial fibrillation, ischemic heart disease, and cerebrovascular accident. The senior star was admitted to the hospital back in September 2020 after suffering a brain stroke. She previously had suffered a brain stroke in 2018 during the shoot of a TV show in Mahabaleshwar. Reportedly, this led to brain stroke and paralysis back in 2018.

