Rajiv Lakshman deletes PICS with Rhea Chakraborty; Says Created trouble with my irresponsible choice of words

Rajiv Lakshman recently took to his Instagram handle to release a statement telling what prompted him to delete photos with Rhea Chakraborty. Read on to know the reason.

It seems like Rhea Chakraborty’s pictures with Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman have not gone well with some people as it led to a wave of nasty comments. For the unversed, the actress, who is out on a bail, recently attended the birthday party of Anusha Dandekar. She was joined by Farhan Akhtar, his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and Rajiv Lakshman at the party. Later, Rajiv shared two pictures with Rhea, calling her “My girl” on his social media handle.

However, he has now not deleted the post and also released a statement for the same. In his post, the MTV Roadies Judge said he seemed to have created “unnecessary trouble” with his irresponsible words. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a note that reads, “I seem to have created unnecessary trouble with my irresponsible choice of words on a post. Rhea is a dear old friend, and I’m happy to meet her again and I wish her well.” The pictures that showed Rhea and Rajiv hugging and sharing a laugh together had gone viral in no time.

Take a look at Rajiv Lakshman’s Instagram post:

This was the first time when Rhea Chakraborty had attended a social gathering. The Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress was let out from jail on bail in October in the drugs case related to her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

On the work front, Rhea will next be seen in Chehre that also stars Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. Confirming the same, Rumi had told SpotboyE, “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course the year was bad for everyone. But in her case it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty joins Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman & family to spend quality time; Latter calls her 'my girl'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×