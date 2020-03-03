Rajkumar Hirani brings together eight leading Bollywood actors for a video; Find out

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has brought together eight leading Bollywood actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, for a brief video on Mahatma Gandhi.

The black and white video was made by the "Lage Raho Munna Bhai" director to celebrate Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

The over one-minute video begins with a Charkha (spinning wheel), then comes Aamir talking about Gandhi's idea of non-violence. Actress reads out the importance of the idea of courage. Salman highlights Gandhi's ideal of service. Actress focuses on the idea of belief. Actor speaks on peace.

Actress then says: "A human is made of their thoughts, what he thinks, that's what he becomes."

Shah Rukh then concludes the star-studded video by talking about faith. It closes with ‘Vande Mataram'.

Conceptualized and directed by Hirani, the video was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence.

Credits :IANS

