Rajkumar Hirani Films to launch new talent under the Newcomers initiative; Details inside

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most celebrated directors in Bollywood. He has given us some of the best films and has been entertaining us for several years now. All eyes are on the director ever since he announced Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki . Well, the latest buzz is that the director has come together with the Newcomers initiative and planned its first film to be produced by Rajkumar Hirani Films and they will launch new talent. Jio Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Mahaveer Jain will back the film.

On 28th September 2022, at FICCI Frames, a unique initiative to mentor & launch new talent was unveiled by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Mahaveer Jain, along with the leading filmmakers of the country. Newcomers is a one of its kind initiative, where all esteemed filmmakers have resolved to enhance the ecosystem of the Indian film industry. It is a platform of opportunities for new talent; actors, writers, directors, musicians, technicians etc. from every corner of India. Since its announcement, Newcomers has got tremendous response and support from many prominent filmmakers across the country. According to sources more films with other leading filmmakers & production houses are slated to be announced soon.

About Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. To note, the film went on floors in April 2022. Confirming the development, Rajkumar Hirani had earlier said, “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen”.