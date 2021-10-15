Rajkumar Hirani joins Vicky Kaushal & Shoojit Sircar at ‘Sardar Udham’ screening; See PICS

Vicky Kaushal is essaying the role of a revolutionist Udham Singh in his upcoming film ‘Sardar Udham’. The venture is directed by Shoojit Sircar. Both Vicky and Shoojit have been holding screenings for the film in Mumbai. Several members from the film fraternity have attended the screenings and the latest one to be added as the viewer is prolific director Rajkumar Hirani. His latest directorial film was ‘Sanju’ starring Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal role. Rajkumar will soon be directing Shah Rukh Khan in a social comedy.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Vicky spoke about how working on this film felt like going back to the theater. Vicky said, “That is just the way Shoojit da (Sardar Udham director Shoojit Sircar) works. That is the kind of filmmaker he is. His approach, the way he tells his story are all such. His first brief to me was that I want to get inside the mind of this man. It is his thoughts that made him a revolutionary, not just his actions’, and, that is exactly what we have tried to give to the audience.”

Vicky further added by saying, “In our stories, freedom fighters are painted like supermen. We paint them as martyrs and shut them in books. Shoojit da wanted him to be alive and among us. He believed Sardar Udham was a revolutionary, not because he picked a gun and shot someone, but because of his thoughts. People should feel that Udham was one of us. Probably, I have a Sardar Udham in me.”

