Rajkumar Hirani on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki: ‘I had no idea he prepares so much’

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar is set to team up with hitmaker Rajkumar Hirani for the first time in his acting career, for the upcoming social drama, Dunki. The movie, which was officially launched in April 2022 with a special teaser, is now nearing the final stages of its shooting. From the announcement teaser, it is evident that the much-awaited project is going to be a unique experience for Indian cinema audiences.

In his recent interview with India Today, the hitmaker opened up about working with Shah Rukh Khan, and made some interesting revelations. According to Rajkumar Hirani, he had no idea how hard working SRK is, when it comes to preparing for his roles. "Working with him has been such joy that it’s hard to describe. He brings positive energy on the set and always makes everybody happy around him. I had no idea he prepares so much; I thought of him as an impromptu actor. When an actor is already prepared, it makes your job easier," stated Hirani.