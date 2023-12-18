Rajkumar Hirani reveals Dunki’s Banda song is dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan for THIS special reason

The long-awaited Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani collaboration, Dunki is inching close to its big theatrical release. The film starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others is already generating immense buzz on social media. With makers releasing promotional assets every day, the anticipation for the film is already skyrocketing. Nevertheless, do you know Dunki’s Banda song is dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan to fulfill one of his special wishes? Read on to know the full story.

Interesting story behind Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki's Banda song

A while back, a promotional video by the name Dunki Diaries was dropped by the makers of the film. In a nearly 29:04 minutes video, the trio of Rajkumar Hirani, Shah Rukh Khan, and Taapsee Pannu spilled beans on several interesting facts about the making of the film.

During the conversation, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his happiness in getting a ‘life dream’ fulfilled after working with Rajkumar Hirani. The actor further recalled visiting Rajkumar Hirani’s office and looking at the pictures of ‘Sanjay Dutt in and as Munna Bhai MBBS’, ‘Aamir Khan in and as PK’, and others. The actor revealed his unfulfilled desire of not being able to appear ‘in and as’ in the film.

Shah Rukh further requested the director to have him ‘in and as’ in the film. However, Rajkumar told him that their film is titled, Dunki. To which, SRK surprisingly asked, “Donkey?” but the actor admitted being okay with it as he was keen on working with him. “Meri bhi kuch izzat hai public ke andar Shah Rukh Khan in and as a donkey to acha nahin lahgta (I too have respect and Shah Rukh Khan in and as Donkey wouldn’t have sound good),” he quipped.

In response to this, Rajkumar Hirani stated that he couldn’t give him the title but would like to give him a surprise today. To this, King Khan curiously asks, “Title change kar doge aap? (will you change the title?)”. To this, the director revealed that they’ve made an entire song dedicated entirely to him.

Dubbing it similar to Lag Raho Munna Bhai’s Bande Mein Tha Dum, the director shared the first glimpse of the track, Banda. Reacting to the song, the actor said, “thik hai sir meri life to ban gayi (Alright sir, my life is made) and humorously addressed the audience by saying, “Aap log dekh lo (you guys watch)”.

