Rajkumar Hirani reveals if Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai 3 is on cards; 'Mann toh hai ki ek aur banani hai'

In 2003, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani introduced the world to the iconic characters of Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt) and Circuit (Arshad Warsi) with the comedy film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. The movie, cherished for its impeccable comic timing, compelling storytelling, and the collaborative brilliance of Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, remains a timeless favorite. This success paved the way for a sequel in 2006, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, where Sanjay and Arshad reprised their roles, infusing humor with a touch of Gandhigiri.

With both films earning a cult fan following, audiences have been eagerly anticipating the return of the dynamic duo in Munna Bhai 3. In a recent interview with ANI, Rajkumar Hirani hinted at the exciting possibility of the much-awaited sequel.

Rajkumar Hirani reveals that Sanjay Dutt has expressed the desire for him to create Munna Bhai 3

In a recent interview, Rajkumar Hirani shared, "Munna Bhai ke sath humesha mera struggle yehi raha hai ki pichli do films itni achi ban gayi hai ki mere paas 5 aadhi likhi scripts abhi tak padi hui hai (My constant struggle with Munna Bhai has been that the first two films were so well-received that I currently have five half-written scripts)."

He goes on to express his belief that unless he matches or exceeds the excellence of those two films, he won't move forward with the third one. Although he has one promising story, the uncertainty lies in the potential obsolescence of certain narratives over time, so only time will reveal the outcome.

Advertisement

The filmmaker further adds, "Meri aksar baat hoti rehti hai Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) se. Woh kehta hai ki ek banani chahiye. Abhi ye Dunki khatam hui hai toh ab main kholunga pitara purani kahanio ka. Man toh hai ki ek Munna Bhai aur banani hai pr kab woh mujhe abhi nahin pata (Sanju and I frequently talk about Munna Bhai 3. He encourages me to create it. With Dunki just concluded, I will now delve into the archive of old stories I possess. While there is a strong desire to bring Munna Bhai 3 to life, the timeline for it remains uncertain)."

Meanwhile, Hirani is currently receiving acclaim for his latest directorial, Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochchar are also part of the film, which addresses immigration issues. The title is derived from the term donkey route, symbolizing the intricate and often perilous routes individuals take globally to immigrate. Released on December 21, the film is achieving respectable numbers at the box office.

ALSO READ: Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan opens up on his next film; aims for 'age-realistic' portrayal