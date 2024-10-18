Rajkumar Hirani reveals Sanjay Dutt wants him to make Munnabhai 3; ‘I am struggling but attempting to write it’

Munnabhai 3 is one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood over the last decade. In a recent media interaction, the film's director, Rajkumar Hirani, revealed that he has five unfinished scripts and a unique idea for the film. Additionally, Sanjay Dutt, who played the original role, wants him to develop a story for it, but he is struggling to write it. Nevertheless, he hopes to soon come up with a full script.

Munnabhai's goon style, kindness, love for his parents, commitment to friendship, and unmatched comic timing remain iconic in our hearts. We first saw the character in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006). Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on its third installment. At the launch of Screen magazine, the film's director, Rajkumar Hirani, shared that he has been working on Munnabhai 3 for a long time.

He said, "I have 5 half-finished scripts of Munnabhai 3. Some are titled: Munnabhai BALLB, Munnabhai Chal Base, and Munnabhai Chale America. It's tough." After being unable to finalize those scripts, Hirani has a unique idea for the film. However, writing a story about the idea is difficult, and he struggles with the task.

The ace filmmaker also mentioned, "I have an idea for Munnabhai 3, which is very unique. It is very challenging. I am struggling but attempting to write it. Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) really wants to make Munnabhai 3. So let's hope I am able to crack."

Rajkumar Hirani, who last directed Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan, shared that he is currently evaluating a few scripts to select and finalize a project on which he can work for six months. Additionally, he is seriously considering completing the writing work for "Munnabhai 3" and proceeding with making the film.

