Rajkumar Hirani to unite with Ranbir Kapoor again after Sanju? Filmmaker says ‘There are few scripts with me’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has emerged as a sensation all over again following the release of his latest venture, Animal. Fans observed Kapoor playing the dark character of Ranvijay in the film, unlike the ones that he did in the past.

Recently, Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani emphasized collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor once again after they teamed up for the biopic film Sanju. Calling Kapoor a ‘sweetheart’, he discussed his future plans of uniting with the actor. Read on to learn more about Rajkumar Hirani’s thoughts on this.

Rajkumar Hirani opines on working with Ranbir Kapoor again after Sanju, calls him a ‘sweetheart’

Ranbir Kapoor has left everyone stunned after he portrayed the dark character of Ranvijay in Animal. His performance seems to have caught the eyeballs of Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani, who reflected on their Sanju days and discussed if he has any plans to unite with Kapoor once again.

Emphasizing on the same, he noted that while they had a great time working on Sanju together, he looks forward to collaborating with him once again. In fact, the filmmaker already has a few scripts with him with the idea of casting the Barfi star in it.

“Ranbir is an absolute sweetheart. We had a great time making ‘Sanju’. I would definitely love to do another film with him. There a few scripts with me and we are in touch. So let’s see where this goes. Sometimes, it happens that you start writing a particular script and it doesn’t go anywhere and then you start another one and it becomes something. So yes, I love Ranbir (smiles),” the director told India Today.

Work front of Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir is currently basking in the success of Animal, which also featured other actors including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, among others. Shedding light on its storyline, the plot of the movie has been centered around the marred relationship shared between a father and a son.

Up next, he also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in his kitty, the release of which fans have been awaiting with bated breath.

