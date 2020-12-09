Rajkummar Rao faces a genuine problem on social media; shares with fans

Rajkummar Rao is facing a genuine problem while using social media. The actor cannot always find a suitable caption to post with photographs! The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the problem with fans and followers.

Rajkummar wrote in Hindi: "Where do I find a new caption each time? This is not your problem alone, we all face this. So I thought why not turn this problem into my caption, because often the solution remains hidden within the problem."

The actor is reportedly in Chandigarh, shooting for his upcoming film. Recently, Rajkummar shared a social media post saying he is loving the winter sun! The actor shared a photo of himself where he can be seen enjoying the winter sun sitting in the fields.

Rajkummar will next be seen in Abhishek Jain's upcoming comedy "Second Innings". The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled to release next year.

Credits :IANS

