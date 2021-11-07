Rajkumar Santoshi on his equation with Salman Khan & ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ sequel: My script is ready

According to a report in ETimes, Rajkumar Santoshi has recorded his portions for a documentary on Salman Khan. Rajkumar and Salman have previously collaborated in one film titled ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ which also starred Aamir Khan. Since then Salman has made a cameo appearance in two films of Rajkumar including ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani and ‘Phata Poster Nikla Hero’. Whilst shooting for Salman’s documentary, Rajkumar mentioned that Salman’s persona revolves around the fact that he is a role model to youngsters including his son Ram, who has worked with Salman in ‘Tubelight’ and ‘Bharat’.

Speaking about Salman in a chat with ETimes, Rajkumar said, “We share a very warm relationship. Salman and I have mutual respect for each other. We enjoy each other's company and I have high regard for his family, too. I am really looking forward to working with Salman again. He is an actor with high potential and that has not been exploited in the recent past. I want to give him a really challenging character to play, which he has not done before.” Rajkumar has been working on the script for a sequel to the cult classic ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ though he mentioned that the film will be made with a new star cast.

Rajkumar spoke about the Andaz Apna Apna sequel and said, “My script is ready, some final touches are needed, but it has to be with a new cast, which will happen a little later.” Rajkumar’s last theatrical released film was Phata Poster Nikla Hero which starred Shahid Kapoor in the leading role.

