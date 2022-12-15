Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana to begin shoot for Stree 2 next year in March

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree was a huge hit among the fans. The film did well at the box office. And now there was news that the sequel of Stree is coming up. Even actors also confirmed the same. After teasing the audience about the arrival of Stree 2 in the mid-credit scene of Bhediya, there is news that Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee are all set to start to shoot for Stree 2 next year in March 2023.

A source from the production house confirms the actor along with the original cast of Stree will begin shooting in March with shooting set to take place in across 4 cities. “The end credit scene in Bhediya where Rajkummar Rao (Vicky) and Aparshakti Khurana (Bittu) are seen is a clear giveaway that there is Stree 2 in the pipeline. The original star cast of the 2018 movie Stree will be gearing up for the shoot in March 2023. We can expect some quirky and funny dialogues. Currently, all actors are busy with other commitments and the pre-production on the film has already begun”, the source added.In the 2018 movie Stree, Aparshakti plays the character of Bittu, who is the friend of Rajkummar’s character, Vicky. The movie is a horror comedy written by the writer-director-producer duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, better known as Raj & DK. For his role in Stree, Aparshati also got a Filmfare nomination for the actor in Best supporting role category.