Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar groove to title track of Badhaai Do during promotional event; WATCH

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are promising actors of Bollywood and currently, they are on cloud nine as their upcoming movie Badhaai Do is releasing on February 11. The film is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial and directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. The trailer has already left the audience impressed and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres. Ahead of its release, the lead actors have left no stone unturned to promote their film. Recently, Rajkummar and Bhumi won hearts as they danced their heart out during one of the promotional events.

The lead actors grooved to the title track of Badhaai Do and looked perfect with matched steps as they danced to the tunes. For the promotional event, Bhumi wore flared pants paired with a crop top and shoes. She was wearing subtle makeup and left her hair open. While, Rajkummar opted for cream colour pants, a t-shirt and a jacket. They also brought band, baaja and baarat with them for the event. It looks like they are having a lot of masti.

In Badhaai Do, Rajkummar Rao plays the role of Shardul Thakur, a cop in the 'mahila police station' and Bhumi Pednekar essays the character of Suman who is a PT teacher. The story revolves around a marital setting between Rajkummar and Bhumi. Getting into a marriage of convenience and living as roommates is what leads to humorous situations between the pair, making this one a perfect family entertainer. The film also deals with the LGBT community. Rajkummar and Bhumi are sharing the screen for the first time.

