Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar kickstart Badhaai Do shoot; Share pictures from their first day on set

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have taken to their social media handles to share a few pictures of them from the sets of Badhaai Do as they begin shooting for the same.
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have finally started shooting for their upcoming film Badhaai Do, which is a sequel to the National Award winning film, Badhaai Ho. The shooting of Badhaai Do went on floors on January 5, 2020. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, the upcoming film is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who had co-written Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho. Now, Rajkummar and Bhumi have taken to their social media handles to share a few pictures of them with the director from the sets.

In the first picture, Bhumi and Rajkummar can be seen holding the clapboard and smiling while striking a pose for the camera. In the second picture, both of them are joined by their director Harshvardhan Kulkarni. Bhumi can be seen sporting a no-makeup look while Rajkummar can be seen sporting a thick moustache. 

While sharing the pictures, Rajkummar wrote, “Shuru ho gai hai hamari kahani, Jahan hai dono Raja aur Rani, Shardul Aur Sumi hai ekdam pyaare,Yeh dono hai situation ke maare, Milenge hum aapse jald, Ho jayega tab sab clear aur tab hum kahengey, #BadhaaiDo #2021@jungleepictures @bhumipednekar #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary @amritapndy (sic).”

Bhumi shared the same post on her Instagram handle too. Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi  (@bhumipednekar)

In the film, Rajkummar will essay the role of a Delhi police while Bhumi will portray the role of a PT teacher. Earlier, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the director of the film had revealed why Bhumi and Rajkummar were chosen for the role. He said, “I could see only Raj and Bhumi playing them. And I’m confident that the explosive chemistry between them will combust on screen.”

Also Read: Badhaai Do director reveals why Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's 'explosive chemistry' will work magic

