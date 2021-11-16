Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do gets a new release date; To hit screens in February

After the stupendous success of Badhaai Ho, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the apparent sequel of Harshvardhan Kulkarni directorial Badhaai Do. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, the family drama has been one of the most anticipated movies and was slated to hit the theatres on Republic Day next year. However, as per the recent update, Badhaai Do has been pushed for release and will now be hitting the big screen in February next year.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared the official statement stating that Badhaai Do will release on February 4 next year. The statement read as, “Badhaai Do will now release in theatres on February 4, 2022! We cannot wait for you to witness this family entertainer on the big screen. See you at the movies!” While the reason for the postponement of the release of Badhaai Do is not known, this postponement has certainly averted the major box office clash of Badhaai Do with Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and John Abraham’s Attack. While Prithviraj is slated to release on January 21 next year, Attack will be hitting the screens on Republic Day 2022.

Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar’s post:

While Badhaai Do is said to be the sequel of Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2018 release Badhaai Ho. However, Rajkummar is of the opinion that they are taking Badhaai Ho franchise forward. “It’s actually not a sequel, we’re taking the [Badhaai Ho, 2018] franchise forward. It’s a beautiful story and one of the most amazing teams I’ve worked with. I can’t wait for everyone to watch our beautiful film,” he added. Interestingly, the Harshvardhan Kulkarni will also mark Rajkummar’s first collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar.