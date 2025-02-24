Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta’s Shahid to re-release in theaters this year? Here’s what we know

Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s critically acclaimed and National Award-winning film Shahid is making its way back to theaters with a special re-release. A special screening has been planned for February 26, 2025. Originally released in 2012, the film is a biographical drama depicting the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was tragically assassinated in 2010. According to recent reports, the makers are considering a wider re-release in May 2025 to mark its 10th anniversary.

Starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, the film earned widespread praise for its compelling storytelling and impactful performances. Hansal Mehta was honored with the National Film Award for Best Director, while Rao received the National Film Award for Best Actor. Upon its release on October 18, 2013, the movie garnered highly positive reviews from critics.

In addition to a special screening of Shahid on February 26, 2025, a broader re-release is scheduled for May to commemorate its 10th anniversary. The event is being organized by the Versova Homage Society.

According to reports, producer Sunil Bohra and filmmaker Hansal Mehta are enthusiastic about the film’s re-release. Sunil Bohra shared with ETimes that a special screening, organized by the Versova Homage Society.

He further revealed that he and Hansal Mehta are working on a broader re-release of the film, tentatively scheduled for May. Expressing his gratitude, he acknowledged Mehta for giving him the opportunity to produce the film.

Bohra added, “A film like Shahid happens very rarely in any producer or filmmaker’s life. I am and will always be thankful to Hansal Mehta for giving me this opportunity to produce this film. We are planning surely to re-release it in cinemas very soon."

The upcoming re-release is intended to bring the film to a new generation of viewers, with further details expected to be revealed soon. Additionally, the special screening will include an interactive session with the cast, moderated by filmmaker and writer Tigmanshu Dhulia.

On the work front, Rao will be next seen in Maalik. The movie is an action-packed gangster drama directed by Pulkit. It is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 20, 2025.