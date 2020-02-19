Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon to collaborate with Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia for an upcoming comedy film

After Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are back to entertain us with yet another film in Dinesh Vijan’s yet-untitled situational comedy.

After Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are back to entertain us with yet another film in Dinesh Vijan’s yet-untitled situational comedy. The film also features Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia. The movie revolves around Rajkummar who is an orphan and he and his lady love Kriti decides to adopt parents. He brings an older couple home, who almost end up destroying his life and marriage. Speaking about the movie, Dinesh said to Mumbai Mirror, “This innovative idea came from real life though it is not inspired by any incident in particular. We have spun it into a crazy comedy with our unique tadka."

The filmmaker further said that he was in talks with Rajkummar and Kriti for another film but ended up with this script. He said that the previous project which he thought of wasn’t working out, so, one day, over a cup of coffee, he sketched out this idea to them and they jumped at it. Raj and Kriti came on board even before the script were written. Speaking about the Stree actor's comic timing, Dinesh said, "You saw it in Stree, you will see it in our upcoming horror comedy, Roohi Afzana, and in this one as well. Kriti also had you laughing in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4."

Thi untitled comedy will be directed by Gujarati director Abhishek Jain. Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon will kickstart the shoot in Delhi in mid-March. The movie is targeted to release by the end of this year.

