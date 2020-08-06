  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha enjoy a game of chess amid rains

Actor Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend, actress Patralekhaa, are taking out time to hone their chess skills lately.
16742 reads Mumbai
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha enjoy a game of chess amid rainsRajkummar Rao and Patralekha enjoy a game of chess amid rains
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Posting a picture of a chessboard on Instagram Stories, Rajkummar wrote in Hindi: "#Chess… Shatranj ke khiladi."

Rajkummar recently stepped out of home for a haircut. He paid a visit to a salon to get a trim amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar posted a picture in which popular hairstylist Aalim Hakim is seen attending to the actor.

RajKummar will be seen opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in Hansal Mehta's comedy drama "Chhalaang". He is also a part of "Ludo", "Roohi Afzana" and "Badhaai Do".

Also Read: Patralekha on beau Rajkummar Rao: He is immensely cooperative

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Alia is so ugllly

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement