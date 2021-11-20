Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are dreamily lost in each other's eyes in 'aww worthy' new wedding photos

Actor Rajkummar Rao just dropped the most gorgeous photos with his bride Patrelekhaa from his wedding and made Saturday morning better for all their fans. The couple, who got hitched this week in Chandigarh, looked absolutely dreamy as they married each other in new photos that the Shahid actor shared on social media today. The earlier photos also left everyone in awe of their royal wedding. Rajkummar and Patrelekhaa have been all over the headlines this week due to their intimate wedding.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Raj shared lovely photos clicked by photographer Joseph Radhik in which he could be seen embracing his bride at the mandap after his marriage. In one of the photos, both Raj and Patralekhaa could be seen staring into each other's eyes and smiling away. The couple's happiness was quite evident from their expressions and the dreamy setting of the wedding certainly upped the charm. As soon as Raj shared the photos, fans began showering love on the newlyweds.

Take a look:

On the other hand, the sister of the bride Parnalekhaa also shared a lovely photo with Patralekhaa dressed as a bride. In the photo, Patrelekhaa could be seen posing with her sister and Agnish Paul. The photo certainly gives us a glimpse into the sibling bond. Sharing the photo, Parnalekhaa remembered their dad and wrote, "Missed you Papa. #patraj."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Raj and Patralekhaa returned to Mumbai this week after their wedding festivities. The newlyweds were snapped at the airport by the paps and looked lovely as they donned their best looks. Reportedly, Raj will be heading to shoot Anubhav Sinha's Bheed before heading for his honeymoon with Patralekhaa.

