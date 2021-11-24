Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are a sight to behold in NEW photo from wedding festivities.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa made the Internet collectively go awww when they first shared their wedding photos. Their wedding festivities took place in Chandigarh amidst family and close friends from the industry. From their wedding to the reception to even their glam pyjama party night, the couple's photos won hearts on social media.

Now, almost a week since tying the knot, Rajkummar dropped a brand new photo with Patralekhaa from the celebrations. The much in love couple can be seen completely smitten by each other in the picture. Dressed in modern ethnic outfits, Rajkummar can be seen holding Patralekhaa close in his arms.

While the Newton actor is wearing a yellow kurta, Patralekhaa can be seen wearing a stunning floral saree with a Louis Vuitton circle sling bag in tow. The couple made for a breathtaking picture as they were a sight to behold.

Take a look at the new photo shared by Rajkummar Rao:

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot after 11 years of togetherness. While sharing their first photo as husband and wife, Rajkummar wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond."

