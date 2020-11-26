Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are smitten by each other in latest photo, netizens say 'love is in the air'

Patralekhaa took to Instagram to share a photo with her boyfriend Rajkummar Rao and left us in complete awe of them as a couple. Check out their picture below.

Rajkummar Rao has given us several reasons to cheer over the years. Right from his films to impressive acting chops, the actor's rise to stardom has been remarkable. Rajkummar's fans have also grown from a few thousands to millions and looks like this fan base is melting over his new photo with long-time girlfriend Patralekhaa. The actress took to Instagram today to share a photo with her boyfriend and left us in complete awe of them as a couple.

In the photo, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar can be seen chilling at a beach. While she is intently looking at the 'Newton' actor, he also can be seen staring right into Patralekhaa's eyes. Sharing the photo, the actress captioned her picture, "Sweet Nothings ..@rajkummar_rao." While the actor commented with three heart emojis in the comments section he also re-shared the same photo on his Instagram timeline.

The photo definitely left fans feeling all the love as one of them commented, "You both look so cute together." Whereas, another fan wrote, "Guyyss, you both are such cuties!" One more fan also remarked, "Love is in air." Well, we have to say, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's love for each other only seems to multiply.

Check out Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's photo below:

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang which opened to mixed reviews. Rajkummar also has now begun shooting for his next is currently in North India.

