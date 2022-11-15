Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa celebrate 'love and togetherness' on their 1st wedding anniversary; VIDEO

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. The couple also shared screen space in the 2014 drama film, CityLights, which was directed by Hansal Mehta. The two were dating each other for more than 10 years before they tied the knot last year on November 15th in Chandigarh. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa kicked off their wedding celebrations with a white-themed engagement ceremony in the presence of a few family members and friends.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have completed a year of their wedding. On this special occasion, the Hum Do Hamare Do actor marked the anniversary on his social media handle with a montage of their unseen wedding pictures, Paris trip, dancing videos, and much more. The actor captioned the video: "Celebrating one year of Love, Honour and togetherness. #HappyAnniversary my love." In the video, one can also hear Elvis Presley's iconic track Can't Help Falling in Love playing in the background.

Celebs react to Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's video

Reacting to Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's video, Sikandar Kher commented: "Happy anniversary you two!," Neha Dhupia wrote: "happy anniversary u guys …. Love and more love." Abhishek Banerjee, Tahira Kashyap, Shruti Hasaan, Diana Penty, Anushka Ranjan, Mukesh Chhabra, and many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar is currently basking in the success of his recently released Netflix film, Monica, O My Darling, which also starred Huma Qureshi, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Radhika Apte in the lead. The Judgementall Hai Kya actor will also feature next in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming social drama, Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar. Next, he also has Mr & Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor.

Patralekhaa, on the other hand, will star next in Phule opposite Pratik Gandhi, in which, they will essay the role of social activists and reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Savitribai Phule. The actress will also feature in Amazon Prime Videos' web series, Gulkanda Tales alongside Kunal Kemmu.