Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa look like pure joy in UNSEEN PICS as they complete one month of marriage

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have completed one month of wedded bliss today and to celebrate it, the Stree actor has penned a heartfelt note for his sweetheart. Raj took to social media on Wednesday and shared unseen photos from their intimate wedding ceremony that took place at Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh. With it, Raj expressed his love for Patralekhaa and left netizens gushing over their magical and dreamy photos.

Sharing new photos, Rajkummar wrote, "मेरा यार तुम, मेरा प्यार तुम, मेरा दिल भी तुम, दिलदार तुम @patralekhaa It’s already been a month." In the first photo from their pre-wedding party, both Raj and Patralekhaa could be seen having a gala time by the side of the pool. The smiles on their faces proved that they were enjoying every bit of the celebration. In another photo from their wedding day, Raj and Patralekhaa could be seen lost in each other as they could not stop smiling. The adorable photos left fans in awe.

Take a look:

Last month, Raj and Patralekhaa hosted a bunch of close family and friends in Chandigarh where they tied the knot in their presence. After the wedding, both the stars shared photos on social media and left everyone gushing over them.

The two managed to steal the limelight in Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfits at their wedding. Raj and Patralekhaa dated each other for more than a decade before they took the plunge at marriage. On the work front, Rajkummar will now be seen in Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar. The film is a sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho.

