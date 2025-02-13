Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa meet Swami Laxmi Narayan Tripathi at Kinnar Akhara during Mahakumbh; activist makes THIS request to actor

The Maha Kumbh has been attracting a lot people from across the world. From Anupam Kher to Lauren Powell, many known personalities have been visiting to witness the holy site. Adding to the list, Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa too visited the Maha Kumbh and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. The duo recently visited Kinnar Akhara to meet Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Dr. Swami Laxmi Narayan Tripathi (Kinnar Akhara). During their meeting, the activist made a humble request to the actor, urging him to create more films representing the LGBTQ community.

Dr. Swami Laxmi Narayan Tripathi's Instagram page shared pictures of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa meeting Swami Narayan and taking blessings.

The post read, "During Mahakumbh 2025, @rajkummar_rao and @patralekhaa visited Kinnar Akhara to meet Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Dr. Swami Laxmi Narayan Tripathi (Kinnar Akhara). Laxmi Ji praised Rajkummar Rao for his outstanding work in Bollywood, especially his film that highlights LGBTQIA+ stories. She emphasized the need for more films that represent the LGBTQIA+ community, as cinema has the power to create awareness and bring positive change. Representation matters, and storytelling can shape a more inclusive world!

Earlier, the duo visited Parmarth Niketan, which also posted several photos from their visit. The first image captures them engaged in a thoughtful conversation with Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji. Subsequent pictures showcase them participating in various rituals before immersing themselves in the holy waters. The last two slides depict Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji accompanying them on a serene boat ride.

The post read, "With sacred blessings from HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji and special sangam snan with Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji, we are delighted to welcome beloved and well-known Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, his wife and actress Patralekhaa, and divine yogini Ira Trivedi to Parmarth Niketan Mahakumbh Campsite.”

Rajkummar Rao also spoke to ANI during his tour about his Mahakumbh Mela experience. “This place has a great atmosphere,” he added. My life was transformed by my most recent trip to Maha Kumbh with my spouse.

Before Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s visit, several renowned personalities had already paid their respects at the sacred site. Among them were Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Bhagyashree, and Milind Soman, along with poet Kumar Vishwas, cricketer Suresh Raina, wrestler Khali, choreographer Remo D’Souza, and Kinnar Akhara’s Mahamandaleshwar.