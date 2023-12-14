Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa offer prayers at Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple; VIDEO goes viral

Actor Rajkummar Rao and actress Patralekhaa’s love journey has been nothing less than a fairytale. Notably, the duo have been spotted together on various occasions, and it was only recently that they were seen visiting the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain and offering prayers. Watch the video inside.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa offer prayers at Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple

The husband and wife duo has been seen showering each other with love at various instances. Notably, apart from being the most devoted actors, Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa are also deeply rooted with their religion. The two actors were recently seen at the holy Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh today.

Soon after, the duo’s video began circulating all over the internet. Enveloped in their traditional looks, the doting husband and wife duo can be seen engrossed in their prayers and offerings. Watch the viral video right here.

All about the love story of Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are undoubtedly one of the most favorite couples in the world of showbiz. The duo was also seen sharing screen space with each other back in 2014 in the drama movie Citylights. Notably, their on-screen chemistry oozed romance just like their off-screen love journey, and fans hailed both actors for their remarkable performances.

While both of them have flaunted their acting skills in several movies in the past few years, let’s explore their romantic journey and find out how their romance blossomed.

Advertisement

In an interview with Brut India earlier this year, the husband and wife duo was seen getting into a flashback and recalling how they fell in love with each other. Doting hubby Rajkummar recollected their precious moments and reminisced how he saw a very ‘beautiful’ girl in an advertisement while watching television and how she made him fall head over heels in love with her.

The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana star went into a flashback and recalled that they met in 2010. Discussing their love story at length, he shared, “We met in 2010, and before that, there is a flashback. Two months back, I was watching television at my home, and there was this ad I was watching on TV. I saw this beautiful very pretty girl there and I thought ‘Wow she is so sweet, I wish I could marry her one day’.”

Patralekhaa was quick to respond to her husband’s remark and said that she had watched Rao’s film Love Sex Aur Dhokha and thought to herself, ‘Oh god, this boy is so weird!’ Rajkummar delved into the topic further and added that two months later, the two actors’ were traveling to a film institute in Pune for a shoot, and that was the moment when their romance began to bloom.

Raj recollected their love-filled chit-chat sessions and the way they began to develop a bond. Patralekhaa pitched in to recall how nervous she was about the shoot, but her now husband quickly put her at ease and calmed her down.

Rao then proceeded to add how she later told him that she was the same girl from the advertisement who had captivated his attention. “And then she told me she is that girl from that ad, and I was like, this is it. This is universe doing everything,” added the actor.

ALSO READ: Guns and Gulaabs star Rajkummar Rao, wife Patralekhaa visit Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings