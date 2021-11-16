Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa redefine romance in new PHOTOS from their dreamy wedding

Actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are now man and wife and well, their wedding was no less than a royal affair. Keeping the celebrations intimate, the bride and groom ensured that they look the best at their wedding and for it, they both opted for Sabyasachi outfits. While on Monday, they announced their wedding with magical photos, now, the ace designer has taken to his social media handle to drop dreamy photos of Raj and Patralekhaa. Each picture will make you wish to get married right now!

Sabyasachi's official handle shared stunning photos clicked by Joseph Radhik and they featured the bride and groom, Raj and Patralekhaa. Dressed from head to toe in Sabyasachi outfits, both Raj and Patralekhaa looked gorgeous and seemed straight out of a fairytale. Patralekhaa was seen clad in a red tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil. The border of the veil was inscribed with a Bengali verse penned by Sabyasachi for the couple to mark their special day.

On the other hand, Rajkummar was seen clad in an embroidered raw silk ivory jacket with gold plated Bengal tiger buttons paired with a Bangalore silk kurta and churidar. To add a royal touch to his groom look, Raj was seen opting for handcrafted Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery in strands of cultured Japanese pearls. The dreamy wedding destination in Chandigarh added another level of charm to Raj and Patralekhaa's big day. The photos shared by the designer are no less than a royal fairytale brought to life.

Take a look:

Earlier on Tuesday, Farah Khan Kunder also shared an adorable photo with the newlyweds on her Instagram handle. She was seen tying Rajkummar Rao's pagdi in one of the photos. The adorable photo of the newlyweds with the choreographer gave fans a glimpse of their bond. Apart from Farah, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari were also a part of Raj and Patralekhaa's big day in Chandigarh.

Also Read|Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa’s wedding: Newlyweds look nothing less than royalty in reception PHOTO