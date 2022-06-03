Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa take their cute doggo to a clinic in Bandra; See PICS

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married after dating each other for around 11 years and tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Chandigarh in the presence of family members and close friends in November last year. Since then, the couple is living a happily married life. They didn’t get to spend much time together after marriage due to work commitments. However, now, they are spending a lot of time with each other.

The Citylights couple were recently spotted at a clinic in Bandra along with their cute puppy. The power couple nailed the casual look as they headed to the clinic in the evening. Rajkummar Rao looked relaxed and comfortable in his printed black t-shirt and white and blue striped trousers. He also had a cap on which looked good on him. Patralekhaa looked beautiful in her white dress and denim jeans. Both Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were all smiles as they got off the car. The couple also graced the paparazzi by posing together.

Have a look at Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s photos:

While many are now aware of the relationship between Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa after their marriage but don’t know about their first meeting. They first met each other on the sets of the film CityLights. Love blossomed between the two and they have been together ever since then. Their love story stood the test of time and despite the highs and lows that they went through, they never stopped loving each other. Their love story is inspiring for fans and admirers.

Rajkummar Rao is busy with a number of films under his kitty. His upcoming films include the remake of the Telugu film Hit – The First Case alongside Sanya Malhotra and Mr. Aur Mrs. Mahi alongside Janhvi Kapoor which is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Patralekhaa is working on a number of web series. After Forbidden Love and Main Hero Boll Raha Hoon, the actress will be seen in the Amazon original Gulkanda Tales.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao walks down memory lane as he shares a still from his movie 'CityLights' feat wife Patralekhaa