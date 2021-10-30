Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to tie the knot in November post Diwali?

It’s raining weddings in Bollywood these days. After speculations over Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, another power couple has joined the list of speculated soon to wed couples. We are talking about Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. According to a report published in the Times of India, the couple is planning to tie the knot after Diwali next month in the second week of November. Apparently, the wedding will take place between November 10 to November 12 this year.

While three dates are being rumoured for Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding, it is also reported that the power couple has already informed their close friends about it from the industry and outside the tinselvile. The media reports also suggested that the couple, who has been dating each other for almost a decade now, will be having a close knit ceremony. Looks like, the much in love couple is planning to ditch the grand destination wedding trend in Bollywood. While the reports have certainly got the fans excited, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa had recently opened up on her relationship with Rajkummar and recalled her first impression of the actor. “I saw him for the first time on screen when I watched LSD. I thought that the weird guy he played in the film was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later, that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, ‘I’m going to marry her.’ It was so ironic!”