Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's glam pyjama party night PHOTOS with family are unmissable

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa hosted one crazy and memorable wedding ceremony that included their family as well as close friends. After 11 years of togetherness, the lovebirds finally tied the knot this month and officially became husband and wife. Now, that the wedding festivities have come to a close, newer photos are surfacing on social media.

Turns out, apart from the traditional wedding rituals and a reception, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa also threw a glamorous version of a pyjama party. Patralekhaa's sister Parnalekha dropped a glimpse from this super fun bash. In the photo, the couple along with Parnalekha and brother Agnish Paul were seen flaunting their best animated pose.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa definitely dished out a whole new meaning to their version of a pyjama party night. Sharing the photo, Parnalekha captioned it, "As the late great, Audrey Hepburn,once advised,”Life is a party dress like it.” Pyjama party night! #patraj."

Another photo gave us a good glimpse of the couple's glam outfits. Check out the latest photos below:

Sharing their first wedding photo, Rajkummar captioned it, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond."

