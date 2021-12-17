Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's 'stolen moments' between work is all about making worthy memories.

It has been over a month since Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot and make our hearts skip a beat with their stunning wedding photos. The intimate affair saw their close industry friends and family in attendance in Chandigarh. Soon after their wedding, Rajkummar returned to his hectic shoot schedule and looks like the actor was seemingly missing his wife Patralekhaa.

On Friday, Patralekhaa took to Instagram to drop a photo and revealed that the couple are 'stealing moments' and making memories in between their work locations. While we don't know who is visiting whom, but the couple are busy in Lucknow and Chandigarh.

Taking to Instagram, Patralekhaa shared a black and white snap of them in thick winter jackets. While Patralekhaa can be seen sitting in a chair, Rajkummar Rao can be seen sitting next to her. She captioned the adorable photo, "Stealing some moments making some memories between Lucknow and Chandigarh . @rajkummar_rao." The Newton actor shared the photo on his Instagram Story and dropped three heart emojis.

Just a few days ago, Rajkummar marked their one month wedding anniversary with an unseen photo from their wedding. The picture showed the lovebirds enjoying to the fullest from one of their pre-wedding functions. Check out the photo below:

Announcing their marriage last month, Rajkummar wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa H1ere’s to forever .. and beyond."

