Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding: Bride to be beams with joy ahead of big day in first pic

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been all over the news these days courtesy their wedding. The couple, who have been dating each other for almost a decade now, will reportedly be tying the knot tomorrow, i.e., November 14 in an intimate ceremony. The reports of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding have left their fans excited. Needless to say, the fans want to know about every detail of the big day. Amid this, we have got our hands on the first pic of the bride to be ahead of the couple’s big day.

In the pic, Patralekhaa looked radiant and was beaming with happiness as she posed with her friends for a quick selfie among the wedding preparations. She was seen dressed in a peach coloured suit with a floral print of red roses. Patralekhaa was seen wearing a pair of quirky glasses and was evidently happy. The pic also gave a quick glimpse of the wedding preparations in the background which included a bar like set up. Besides, the green trees also served as a perfect background for this perfect selfie which was captioned as, “With the Bride to Be”.

Check out Patralekhaa’s first pic from wedding preparations:

Meanwhile, it is reported that Rajkummar is planning a special wedding surprise for his ladylove. “Rajkummar has a different way of romance. He and Patralekhaa have been together for many years and during all this time he has been writing letters to her. Also, because he has to travel for shoots and is often not with her for long durations, he took to writing. Now, as a wedding gift, he’s planning to give her these letters as a token of his love,” a source was quoted saying to India Today.