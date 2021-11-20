Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer Hit The First Case gets a summer 2022 release date

Rajkummar Rao has been on a roll both on the personal and professional front. While the handsome hunk broke a million hearts lately and married his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa earlier this week, the actor is roaring on the professional front as well courtesy his upcoming movies. Rajkummar Rao is all set to collaborate with Sanya Malhotra for the first time for Dr Sailesh Kolanu’s Hit-The First Case. And now the makers have announced the release date of the mystery thriller will be hitting the screens in the summers next year.

The announcement was made by the team as they shared a picture of lead actor Rajkummar posing with T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar and the other team. It is revealed that Hit- The First Case will be hitting the screens on May 20, 2022. To note, the mystery thriller is the remake of the Telugu mystery action thriller Hit starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma. It is stated that Hit - The First Case is a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl and is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

Apart from Hit- The First Case, Rajkummar is also gearing up for the release of Harshvardhan Kulkarni directorial Badhaai Do opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The family drama is slated to release on February 4 next year. While it is said to be a sequel of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho, Rajkummar stated, “It’s actually not a sequel, we’re taking the [Badhaai Ho, 2018] franchise forward. It’s a beautiful story and one of the most amazing teams I’ve worked with. I can’t wait for everyone to watch our beautiful film”.