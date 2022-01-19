Rajkummar Rao announces an exciting collaboration with Raj & DK; Bhumi Pednekar ‘Can’t wait’ for it

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has an exciting line-up of films in this year and his fans are always eagerly waiting for him to announce his new venture. Well, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with the popular filmmaker duo Raj & DK. The Roohi actor is all set to collaborate with Raj & DK for their next venture and he has insured all his fans and followers that they are up for something very exciting. Well, we bet this news must have left a lot of his fans jumping with joy and they cannot wait to hear more about this collab.

In the picture that Rajkummar Rao shared we can see the actor standing in the middle of Raj & DK and all three of them cannot stop smiling. The Stree actor is wearing a white tee and has layered it with a blue coloured jacket. He is also wearing a monkey cap. Sharing this cute picture, Rajkummar wrote, “Exciting beginnings. I’m so thrilled to start something very exciting with the most talented duo @rajanddk. Can’t wait for you guys to watch it. Stay tuned for more.” The moment he shared this picture, Bhumi Pednekar took to the comments section to write, “What an exciting collaboration. Can’t wait.”

Take a look:

Talking about his personal life, recently, Patraleekhaa and Rajkummar Rao completed one month of their wedding. To mark the occasion, the Stree actor had penned a heartfelt note for his sweetheart. Rajkummar took to social media and shared unseen photos from their intimate wedding ceremony that took place at Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh. He expressed his love through a sweet message. "मेरा यार तुम, मेरा प्यार तुम, मेरा दिल भी तुम, दिलदार तुम @patralekhaa It’s already been a month,” the actor wrote along with the pictures.

