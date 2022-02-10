Rajkummar Rao on Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar: It’s a very well-researched film

Rajkummar Rao is currently caught up with Badhaai Do promotions. The actor is all set to entertain his audience with comedy-drama alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The trailer of the film has already left the audience impressed and fans can’t wait for the movie to hit the theatres. In the film, Rao plays Shardul Thakur, a cop in the 'mahila police station' while Bhumi Pednekar's Suman is a PT teacher.

Recently, in an interview, Rajkummar Rao spoke about his upcoming film and the sensitive subject that it depicts. The actor told Indian Express, “Well, of course, I understand the responsibilities, and not just me I think all of us do. We are also big supporters of the LGBTQI community. However, as I said, it’s a very well-researched film and Harsh even had some people from the community involved while writing it. He was constantly making them read the script so that there is no wrong message. Also, as an actor, and even as Raj, I never would want to hurt anyone’s sentiment. We are really hoping that once people see the film they will like it and also be proud.”

He even gave a sneak peek about his character and said that Shardul Thakur is a macho cop but he is not comfortable sharing a part of his identity with anyone. But things change when he gets into an arrangement with Bhumi’s character, a lavender marriage.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer is all set to release on February 11.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar opens up on playing Chum Darang’s love interest in Badhaai Do

