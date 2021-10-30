Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj on Republic Day 2022

As the theatres have opened up, the filmmakers are on a spree to book the dates for their big releases. While the box office is set to witness some big releases in the coming days, another big release has been announced which has got the audience excited. We are talking about Harshvardhan Kulkarni directorial Badhaai Do starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. As per the recent update, the family drama is set to hit the theatres on Republic Day next year.

The announcement was made by Rajkummar Rao on social media as he shared a pic with Bhumi and Harshvardhan. In the caption, he revealed that Badhaai Do will be releasing on January 26, 2022. He wrote, “Theatre ready... Aap ready... Toh hum bhi ready... Republic Day weekend 2022 ko aa rahe hain hum aapse milne in cinemas to celebrate… So save the date!! And congratulations nahi #BadhaaiDo”. Interestingly, Badhaai Do will be witnessing a massive box office clash. Yes! It will be locking horns with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj and John Abraham’s Attack as both the movies are scheduled to release on Republic Day next year.

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao’s post:

Talking about Badhaai Ho, the movie is said to be the sequel of Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2018 release Badhaai Ho. However, Rajkummar is of the opinion that they are taking Badhaai Ho franchise forward. “It’s actually not a sequel, we’re taking the [Badhaai Ho, 2018] franchise forward. It’s a beautiful story and one of the most amazing teams I’ve worked with. I can’t wait for everyone to watch our beautiful film,” he added. Interestingly, the Harshvardhan Kulkarni will also mark Rajkummar’s first collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar a. Are you excited to watch new this jodi? Share your views in the comment section below.

