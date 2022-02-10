Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar stun in suave looks to promote Badhaai Do; PICS

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do is releasing in theatres on February 11. The film is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, and directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. The trailer has already left the audience impressed and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres. In the comedy-drama, Rao plays the role of Shardul Thakur, a cop in the 'mahila police station' and Bhumi Pednekar's Suman is a PT teacher. Well, ahead of its release, the lead actors are seen promoting the film on a larger scale.

Bhumi opted for flared pants paired with a crop top and shoes. She was wearing subtle makeup with her hair open. While Rajkummar wore cream colour pants and a jacket. The actors were welcomed with the band, baaja and baarat and later they were also seen grooving to their tune. It looks like they are having a lot of masti. Well, the film also deals with the LGBT community. Rajkummar and Bhumi are sharing the screen for the first time. The film will clash with Gehraiyaan.

Badhaai Do trailer revolves around a marital setting between Rajkummar and Bhumi. Getting into a marriage of convenience and living as roommates is what leads to humorous situations between the pair, making this one a perfect family entertainer.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Badhaai Do also boasts of an ensemble cast featuring talented actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan amongst others.

Also Read: Badhaai Do Trailer: Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar's comedy challenges societal norms with a dose of laughter