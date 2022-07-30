Rajkummar Rao buys Janhvi Kapoor's triplex apartment in Juhu for for whopping Rs 44 Crore: Report

For actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa, there is a reason to celebrate as the couple reportedly bought a luxury triplex apartment in one of the buildings at the Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme in Mumbai. The apartment Rajkummar bought was previously owned by Janhvi Kapoor. The Roohi actress had bought the 14th, 15th and 16th floor in one of the buildings back in 2020 for Rs 39 Crore. Now, she sold it off to Raj and his wife Patralekhaa for RS 43.87 Crore.

As per documents accessed by SquareFeatIndia.com, reported by Hindustan Times, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's triplex apartment is 3,456 sq. ft with 6 parking slots. The building in which the 14th, 15th and 16th-floor apartments are in the corner with lots of foliage. As per the documents, the deal was finalised reportedly on March 31, 2022. However, the registration of the apartment to Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's names took place on July 21, 2022. The new owners apparently paid Rs 2.19 Crore in stamp duty, while Janhvi had to shell out Rs 78 lakh for the same.

The report also claimed that documents of registration also state that Raj and Patralekhaa have an address in the same building. But, it is not clear if it is owned or rented home.

Rajkummar Rao joins Deepika-Ranveer in the list of stars with new home

Rajkummar Rao joins the list of actors who recently bought luxurious properties in Mumbai. Deepika and Ranveer also reportedly bought a new home at Bandra-Bandstand for Rs 119 crore. The couple is all set to be neighbours to Shah Rukh Khan. On the other hand, Kajol also bought 2 flats in Rajkummar Rao's building for Rs 11.95. While the reports are claiming the same, Rajkummar is yet to make an official announcement.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar's recent release HIT-The First Case received great critical acclaim. The film had released on July 15, 2022, in theatres. Now, he will be seen in Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar.

