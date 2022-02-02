Rajkummar Rao calls Badhaai Do a ‘whirlpool of emotions’, reveals first reaction

Rajkummar Rao is all set to entertain the audience with comedy-drama Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The movie’s trailer has already taken the internet by storm and fans can’t wait for it to release. In a new interview, Rajkummar Rao revealed his first reaction on hearing the script adding that the upcoming film is a whirlpool of emotions.

Speaking to ETimes, the actor said that he is confident people will be able to attach to a lot of stuff in Badhaai Do, beyond the fun and experience of the movie.

Further, the ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ actor revealed his first reaction and said that he noticed it was a wonderfully crafted script, with great structure and screenplay. He felt the balance between the humour and the sensitive side of emotions and drama was great, too.

Talking about his character in the film, Rajkummar said that this is one of the most layered characters that he has portrayed. “Of course, the humour aspect is most noticeable, but there’s so much more that’s going on within him. We just wanted to normalise his sexuality, we never wanted to focus on just the part that he’s gay. There’s so much more to him than that. It was really fun playing Shardul. It was a challenging character, too. That muscular physique wasn’t easy, plus working with Harsh, it’s never that easy,” he shared.

Apart from Badhai Do with Bhumi Pednekar, the actor also has several projects lined up. He will also be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor.

