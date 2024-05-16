'Rajkummar Rao can do almost anything' claims Anubhav Sinha after watching Srikanth; calls Jyotika 'wonderful'

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, and Jyotika starrer Srikanth debuted in the theaters nearly a week back. The film has been receiving immense love from the audiences and critics alike. Several celebrities including Kabir Bedi, Genelia Deshmukh and Ayesha Khan among others poured their heart out offering effusive praise on the film. Now, recently filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has joined the list offering his review on the film.

A while back, Anubhav Sinha taking to his social media handle elaborated on his view on watching Tushar Hiranandani’s Srikanth. Read on to know what he shared.

Anubhav Sinha reviews Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth

Today, on May 16, a while back, Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha took to his Instagram handle and dropped the poster of Srikanth featuring Rajkummar Rao. Sharing the poster alongside, the director revealed watching the ‘inspiring’ film in the theater and lauded the performances of the stars. He went on to express his deep admiration for Raj.

He wrote in the caption, "Saw it in a theater yesterday. Such an inspiring film and so well done in the patent @tusharhiranandani sauce which makes real stories so much fun. What performances even in the smallest parts. And Jyothika is so wonderful."

“What do I say about Raj. I remember, when I got to hear he was playing this part, I told him this is such a challenge after what Naseer Bhai and Om Bhai did in SPRAH. Raj, once again, proves he can do almost anything. Go catch it in a theater. Thankfully it’s doing so well,” he further added.

Take a look:

About Srikanth

Srikanth is a biographical film based on the life of industrialist Srikanth Bolla, the founder of Bollant Industries. An inspiring story is woven around the entrepreneur whose organization employs unskilled and specially-abled individuals to manufacture eco-friendly products.

The film starring Rajkummar Rao paid homage to his glorious life. Made under the creative direction of Tushar Hiranandani, the script is jointly written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit.

According to Pinkvilla’s review of trends, Srikanth released alongside Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes. While the former opened lower, it is now leading the ape film on a day-on-day basis. Srikanth is infact the most preferred movie for Indian moviegoers, ahead of good regional performers like Shinda Shinda No Papa and Star.

