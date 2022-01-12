Rajkummar Rao can’t stop gushing over Patralekhaa’s jaw-dropping sensuous PICS, asks ‘Why are you so hot?’

On Wednesday, actress Patralekhaa blessed her fans’ social media feed by treating them to some stunning monochrome pictures from her photoshoot by Munna S. In the professional photographs, Patraleekha can be seen posing on a bed and giving sultry expressions. The actress’ gorgeous pictures are setting fire on the internet. Patralekhaa’s new post captivated her fans' hearts and they flooded the comment section with compliments. One of the users wrote, “Maar he daalo hum sab ko”, while another one commented, “My eyes have been blessed”. While Patralekhaa’s followers couldn’t stop gushing over her jaw-dropping pictures, it was her husband Rajkummar Rao’s comment which caught all the eyeballs.

The actor was highly impressed with her ladylove’s pictures and couldn’t stop himself from complimenting her. He wrote, “Why are you so hot?” along with heart emoticons. For the unversed, after being together for years, the two decided to embark on their new journey by tying the knot with each other. In November, they got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Chandigarh. Coming back to the actress’ latest post, apart from Rajkummar, Bhumi Pednekar also shared a comment and wrote, “Bro” along with several fire emoticons.

Take a look:

Recently, Patraleekha and Rajkummar completed one month of their wedding. To mark the occasion, the Stree actor had penned a heartfelt note for his sweetheart. Rajkummar took to social media and shared unseen photos from their intimate wedding ceremony that took place at Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh. He expressed his love through a sweet message. "मेरा यार तुम, मेरा प्यार तुम, मेरा दिल भी तुम, दिलदार तुम @patralekhaa It’s already been a month,” the actor wrote along with the pictures.