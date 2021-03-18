Rajkummar Rao celebrates 4 years of Trapped with fan posters; Remembers his challenging role

Rajkummar Rao, who is currently shooting for his next project Badhaai Do, took to his Instagram handle to mark the 4 years of his film Trapped. Take a look.

Actor Rajkummar Rao is on cloud nine these days as his film The White Tiger has been nominated at Oscars in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film that also stars in the lead role was widely lauded for its strong and gripping storyline. The Stree actor announced the same on his social media and congratulated the whole team. Be it any occasion, the actor never fails to share it with his fans. Recently, Rajkummar Rao celebrated 4 years of his film Trapped and shared a couple of fan posters.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Bareilly Ki Barfi shared posters of the film created by his ardent fans and also tagged them in the post. Sharing the post, he wrote, “Celebrating 4 years of #Trapped. One of the most challenging parts but that’s what made it so much fun. Such lovely Fan posters by @aratikadav.” In the first picture, the actor can be seen standing barechested. As soon as Rajkummar shared the post, netizens branded the film as their favourite. One of the users commented, “One of our fav.” Another said, “Wow.”

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Rajkummar is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Roohi that was released on 11 March. The actor will next be seen in Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s directorial Badhaai Do. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. While Bhumi will be seen playing a PT teacher who aspires to play handball for the country, Rajkummar will play a tough cop in the movie.

