Rajkummar Rao claims he has never felt ‘satisfied’ as an actor; find out why

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao garnered widespread acclaim for his role in Stree 2, which starred Shraddha Kapoor and became a massive hit. The film continues to be a hot topic, and Rajkummar recently shared his thoughts on its success, acknowledging the high expectations surrounding it. He also revealed that he has never felt ‘satisfied’ as an actor, expressing his constant desire to push boundaries and explore new roles.

During a conversation with Forbes India, Rajkummar Rao shared his thoughts on the success of Stree 2, expressing that while they were aware of high expectations, the film's remarkable performance exceeded them. He also revealed that he’s never felt fully content with his work as an actor, hoping to never lose that drive.

He said, “I have never felt satisfied as an actor, and I hope that I never do.” His goal, he added, is to continuously challenge himself by taking on diverse roles and genres.

The actor further emphasized that he sees himself as an artist, not a commodity. Becoming a film actor had been his childhood dream, and now, he focuses on enjoying the process.

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, features an ensemble cast with Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and others. Picking up where its predecessor left off, the film's setting in Chanderi sees a shift in the once-popular slogan from “O Stree Kal Aana” to “O Stree Raksha Karna.”

The plot introduces a new antagonist, Sar-Kata, a headless ghost targeting women who challenge traditional norms. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his group of friends join forces to defeat this stronger, more menacing spirit.

To aid them, Vicky is supported by a woman (Shraddha Kapoor), whom he deeply loves. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande and presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Stree 2 hit the big screens on August 15, 2024, coinciding with India’s Independence Day.

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao had a remarkable 2024 with standout films like Mr and Mrs Mahi, Srikanth, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, alongside his success in Stree 2. His upcoming project includes Malik, an action-packed film that promises to showcase his versatility once again.

