Rajkummar Rao clicks selfies with Lord Ganesha's idol; Gives glimpse of sculpture made by him and Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in an eco-friendly way, and they took to their social media handles to share pictures of the hand-made Ganpati idol.
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of India’s most beloved festivals and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy. This year, we saw many Bollywood celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Shraddha Kapoor give a grand welcome to Bappa, and the celebs shared adorable pictures from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Now, Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa have now given fans a glimpse of their Ganpati celebrations and the couple is celebrating it in an eco-friendly way.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa channeled their creativity and made an organic Ganpati idol at home using clay. The couple then took selfies with the hand-made Ganpati idol, and shared the pictures on Instagram. The first picture shared by Rajkummar Rao shows a close-up of the Ganesha idol surrounded by flowers, while the next snap shows a picture of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa posing with the Ganesh idol. Sharing the pictures, Rajkummar wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya. Our sweetest organic Ganpati hand-made by us @patralekhaa.”
Meanwhile, earlier, Tahira Kashyap had also shared a video of her and her kids making the Ganpati idol at home using clay. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Our first time! Sharing the happiness and cuteness of Ganeshji with you all! Spreading love all around #happyganeshchaturthi.”
After dating each other for 11 years, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in November 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. The two collaborated on screen in the 2014 film CityLights directed by Hansal Mehta.
