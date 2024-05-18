Rajkummar Rao confesses losing film to star kid: 'Just because you can control things…'

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has shown versatility in his recent release, Srikanth. Several celebs took to social media and praised his acting skills in the film. The actor is gearing up for his next project, Mr & Mrs Mahi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Despite being an outsider, he has made a mark for himself in Bollywood. Recently, he opened up about losing a role to a star kid.

Rajkummar Rao reveals losing film overnight to a star kid

In a recent interview, Karan Johar discussed unnamed celebrities' claims that being outsiders affects their casting opportunities. He mentioned that some attributed their lack of roles to not attending parties. Despite attending numerous events, Karan stated he couldn't recall offering roles at any of them.

Rajkummar Rao responded, sharing that upon his move to Bombay (Mumbai), he received advice to attend parties and build connections. While he acknowledged the value of networking, he emphasized that attending parties solely for networking purposes felt disingenuous to him.

Karan then inquired if Rajkummar had been offered any roles or had witnessed roles being offered at parties, to which Rajkummar declined.

Rajkummar Rao disclosed losing a role to a star kid, stating, "In my case, what happened was, I was supposed to do a film. And then I was not in that film overnight. Somebody who's known and happened to be a star kid got that part. I would think, of course, that it's not fair. Just because you can control things, you know people, you cannot do this; it's unfair."

He mentioned the film never materialized. He noted the individual who secured the role might have been a successful outsider, highlighting that such occurrences transpire in both scenarios.

More about Mr & Mrs Mahi

Helmed by Sharan Sharma, Mr & Mrs Mahi narrates the tale of a couple named Mahi, both passionate about cricket, who fall in love following an arranged marriage. Rajkumar Rao portrays the lead character, aspiring to be a cricketer despite familial pressures pushing him towards an alternate career.

Post-marriage, he discovers his wife, portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor, possesses cricketing talent. Determined to support her aspirations, he commits to training her. The trailer's highlight is the nostalgic rendition of the iconic Dekha Tenu verse from the song Say Shava Shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

