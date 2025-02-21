Rajkummar Rao confirmed to headline biopic of Sourav Ganguly; find out when the film will release

Rajkummar Rao is all set to headline the biopic based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. The biopic drama has been a topic of discussion for quite some time, and recently, the cricketer stirred the internet by confirming the news. He also revealed when the film can be expected to hit theaters.

While speaking to the media in West Bengal’s Bardhaman on Thursday, ex-BCCI president and former Indian national cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly talked about his long-awaited biopic. He confirmed that Rajkummar Rao would play the titular role but mentioned that issues with scheduling would delay the film’s release.

“From what I’ve heard, Rajkummar Rao will play the role (the titular role)… but there are issues with dates… so it will take more than a year to hit the screens,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This announcement is significant, considering that several Bollywood actors, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranbir Kapoor , were previously speculated as potential leads for the film.

Prior to this, Rao headlined the biographical drama film based on the life of visually impaired industrialist and founder of Bollant Industries, Srikanth Bolla. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film also featured Jyothika , Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. Rao’s compelling performance and embodiment of Bolla were widely appreciated.

On the other hand, the Stree 2 actor played cricket in Sharan Sharma’s Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Looking ahead, Rajkummar will soon share screen space with Baby John fame Wamiqa Gabbi in Bhool Chuk Maaf . The teaser of the upcoming family comedy-drama was released just a couple of days ago and showcases the lead characters deciding on a wedding date. However, the tale takes a hilarious turn when Rajkummar’s character gets caught in a loop involving the date.

Directed by Karan Sharma, the film is presented by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios. It is set to release in theaters on April 10, 2025.