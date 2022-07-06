Rajkummar Rao on doing household chores with Patralekhaa: I have OCD so I want things to be organised & clean

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who tied the knot in November 2021, never miss out on a chance to dish out major relationship goals. The lovebirds had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh after dating each other for over a decade and their dreamlike wedding pics were a treat for the fans. And as Rajkummar is enjoying his married life with Patralekhaa, the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor recently opened up about enjoying doing household chores and shelled out major husband goals.

During his appearance on India Today Conclave East 2022, Rajkummar Rao stated that they both do household chores. “I have OCD so I want things to be organised and clean. Even if she says ho jayega, I have to drop everything and clean”. When quizzed about what is his favourite household chore, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor stated that he loves washing the dishes and reminds him of his childhood days as he used to wash dishes with his mother. Rajkummar also stated that he likes to clean the house as well. Now that makes him a perfect husband material, isn’t it?

Talking about the work front, Rajkummar is currently gearing up for the release of HIT: The First Case. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT: The First Case also features Sanya Malhotra in the lead while Rajkummar will be seen playing the role of an intense police officer. To note, the movie is the remake of the Telugu action thriller of the same name and will be hitting the screens on July 15 this year. Besides, Rajkummar will also be collaborating with Janhvi Kapoor for the second time for Mr and Mrs Mahi. The duo was earlier seen in the 2021 release horror-comedy Roohi.

